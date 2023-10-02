AEW star's mother throws a drink in Christian Cage's face after he tried to flirt with her

Former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was caught flirting with the mother of AEW star Nick Wayne during the main event of WrestleDream.

The main event of WrestleDream featured Christian Cage defending his TNT Title against Darby Allin, in a two-out-of-three falls match. Allin was busted open before the match even started after a skateboard-related incident.

Despite the injury, Darby Allin was able to win the first fall, with a jackknife pin taking a 1-0 lead. However, the match took a turn when Christian Cage, after a series of near falls and confrontations, turned his attention to Nick Wayne's mother.

As the match continued, Christain Cage made his way over to Wayne's mother, who was sitting in the front row. He flirted with her briefly before she launched water into his face.

Seizing the moment, Darby Allin capitalized by diving out of the ring onto Cage.

However, Cage used steel stairs to his advantage, slamming Allin back-first onto them. This move led to a count-out victory for Christian Cage in the second fall, evening the score at 1-1.

As the TNT Championship match continued, the audience was left on the edge of their seats, and the climax saw Nick Wayne betraying Allin for Cage to secure the win for the match.

What happened after the main event of AEW WrestleDream?

AEW star Christian Cage secured victory over Darby Allin when Nick Wayne unexpectedly took the TNT Title from Cage and attacked Allin, allowing Cage to secure the victory and retain the title.

Post-match, the assault continued, with Christain Cage and Nick Wayne targeting Allin. Sting intervened, followed soon after by Luchasaurus. Faced with superior numbers, The Stinger was soon overpowered by Luchasaurus. Just when it seemed like Cage and Wayne had the upper hand, Adam Copeland, popularly known as Edge, made his debut.

Edge entered the ring, taking out Wayne and Luchasaurus with a steel chair and delivering spears to them. He assisted Allin and Sting, who shook hands with The Rated-R Superstar following his debut.

