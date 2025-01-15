AEW star's next move teased after 2025 contract expires

A top AEW star foreshadowed what ventures he could follow after his deal with the Tony Khan-led company expires in 2025. It was revealed that Jeff Jarrett had recently signed a one-year contract with the promotion.

The Last Outlaw is one of the key figures backstage in the promotion. In addition to in-ring wrestling, the star also works as the Director of Business Development. He has been signed to the company since 2022. However, recently, he claimed to be pursuing the AEW World Championship. Before signing, he occasionally worked as an analyst during zero hours.

On the last Dynamite, he failed to win the Casino Gauntlet contest and briefly interacted with MJF. The latter revealed that Double J's new contract lasted only a year. In a recent interview, Jeff Jarrett talked about his future, as he may be a free agent by the end of 2025.

While speaking on Battleground, the Last Outlaw claimed that he might continue to work as an analyst and a panelist at zero hours ahead of pay-per-views.

"When I signed originally with AEW a couple of years ago, two years ago, that wasn't on my, as the kids say, bingo card. But they asked me one time to fill in, I did an analyst for 'Zero Hour' and then another spot on 'Zero Hour,' and then I did a two-hour 'Dynamite' and a one-hour 'Rampage,' and it's something that I just kind of, by luck, like 'man I kind of like this, I love this. "I'm beyond below a rookie as far as being an analyst or a color commentator, so when the time comes, I'm going to cross that, but I might give that a shot," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Bully Ray wasn't impressed with the latest segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF took many personal shots at Jeff Jarrett during the latest edition of Dynamite while the latter stood stunned.

While speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray claimed that the promo wasn't great as it lacked emotion.

"I thought this segment was good at best. I was looking for a lot more emotion," he said.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the MJF-Jeff storyline.

