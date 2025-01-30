AEW star's plan backfires on Ricochet; talent's life in danger in shocking segment

AEW star Ricochet shocked everyone on tonight's Dynamite with his actions. He has been feuding with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the past month. Both the stars have tried to take each other down with different tactics.

The One and Only star crossed all the lines a couple of weeks ago when he stabbed the Realest star with scissors. They are scheduled to face next week on Dynamite. Last week, the former United States Champion tried to interfere in Swerve Strickland's bout against AR Fox. Despite the distractions, the former emerged victorious.

Tonight on Dynamite, Ricochet was scheduled to face AR Fox but ahead of the match, he stated that if Swerve Strickland interfered during the match, their match on February 5 would be called off. The match saw The Highlight of the Night pick up an easy win.

Following the bout, Ricochet teased to attack Fox with scissors but the former AEW World Champion came out and stopped the strike. When Swerve Strickland tried to attack his foe, the former US Champion grabbed AR Fox to use as a shield and threatened to hit him with the scissors. The Realest star then hesitated and stopped himself.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out as the winner next week when the duo finally face each other in the ring.

