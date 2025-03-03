AEW star's scrapped Scott Hall tribute: How did the WWE Hall of Famer react?

An AEW star has revealed why he scrapped a Scott Hall tribute and he also revealed how the WWE Hall of Famer reacted to the idea. This will no doubt shock the fans.

Kip Sabian signed with the Jacksonville-based company in 2019 and has since been a steady act in the mid card. He has had several good matches over the last couple of years and has recently aligned himself with Christian Cage and the Patriarchy.

He has now revealed how he had to scrap a gimmick that was related to the great Scott Hall previously. Speaking during a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, the AEW star said:

“There was a period in time where I was gonna go as the Superbad Guy, as a Scott Hall nod, if you didn’t guess by the gear or everything else. Let’s be honest here, we got the drip here, which is a Scott Hall nod, which I’ve been doing for so many years. Then there’s the toothpick here, which is another Scott Hall nod. I only started growing my body hair out because it was a joke between me and my friends that I was gonna be Scott Hall in our little group, so I grew it out and then decided I liked it.” [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Kip Sabian also revealed how Scott Hall reacted

In the same segment, AEW star Kip Sabian also shed light on how he was mentored by Scott Hall. He also noted how before imitating his style, he had asked for Scott Hall’s permission and how he responded.

“He mentored me for quite a while. Before I started doing [the drip], I asked him if he minded and he [gave me permission]. It was great,” Sabian said.

It is great to see a talented wrestler as Sabian hold WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall in such high regard and also the kind of help he was to young wrestlers when he was still around.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away in 2022.

