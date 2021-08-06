AEW star Sammy Guevara recalls the advice that WWE legend gave him

AEW star and member of the Inner Circle Sammy Guevara, recently recalled the advice that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave him back in the day.

For those unaware, Sammy Guevara was a former student at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in Texas. The Spanish God trained and enhanced his wrestling style under the guidance of the six-time world champion.

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Darby Allin were recently part of the "AEW Wrestling Stars" panel at Terrificon 2021. During the session, a fan asked about a piece of wisdom that he received from a wrestling veteran before joining All Elite Wrestling. In response, Guevara revealed that Booker T told him not to take things too seriously if he ever delivers a bad match.

"My biggest advice was from pretty much when I started training with Booker T," said Guevara. "He told me like, if the worst thing that was gonna happen is you're gonna go out there and have a bad match, your life's gonna be okay. Basically, don't take things super seriously, take it seriously but don't go crazy. And I remember that to this day. Here we are 11 years later."

Throwback with a former student of mine @sammyguevara! Keep it up bro! pic.twitter.com/84rldxYOT9 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 5, 2021

Sammy Guevara became one of the rising stars in AEW during the pandemic era. Although he is yet to win any major championships, many visualize him as one of the frontrunners to carry out this promotion for the next decade.

AEW star Sammy Guevara could face Shawn Spears down the road

That is what we call karma @ShawnSpears 😌 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NEEGjO8u1Q — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021

Sammy Guevara last competed during one of the Fyter Fest events when he faced Wheeler Yuta in a singles bout. Before that, Shawn Spears cost him his match against MJF during an episode of AEW Dynamite almost a month ago. Many assumed that both men would clash in the weeks to follow. But the company hasn't pulled the trigger on this feud yet.

With every Inner Circle and Pinnacle member settling their beef individually, one can expect Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears to face each other at some point.

After the Spanish God potentially finishes his storyline with the Pinnacle member, he could potentially enter contention for the TNT or AEW World title.

