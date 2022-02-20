AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara reveals he suffered an injury in a match against Darby Allin

Sammy Guevara successfully defended his AEW TNT Championship on last week's episode of Dynamite, but things didn't go smoothly for the Spanish God.

Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to state that he suffered an injury in his bout with Darby Allin. Sammy was able to put away Darby with the Go to Hell after an intense back and forth match between the two AEW stars.

Sammy, on his Twitter account, revealed that he suffered a scratched cornea in the bout and, as a result, was unable to open his eyes for a few days. Sammy added to the tweet by giving Darby respect for everything he has achieved since they both came to AEW.

Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise. Finally able to open my eyes I suffered a scratched cornea on Wednesday.All respect to Darby, We came into this company with everything to prove & in 3 years we have shown that we not only belong but we are this place.Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise.

We wish Sammy a speedy recovery.

Sammy Guevara is set to defend his AEW TNT Championship on Rampage next week

Challengers keep on coming for the "Spanish God" Sammy Guevara as once again set to defend his championship on next week's edition of Rampage.

Since becoming the Undisputed TNT Champion, Sammy has been on a run where he has defended his title against the likes of Isiah Kassidy and Darby Allin. Before that, as interim TNT Champion, Sammy thawed off the Battle of Los Angeles winner Daniel Garcia.

Sammy's next opponent is the former WWE NXT and United States Champion Andrade El Idolo. Andrade declared himself the next challenger when he attacked Sammy after his victory over Darby Allin and left the ring with both of his belts.

Tony Khan has since made the match official for Rampage.

