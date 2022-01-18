Former champion sends strong message to Cody Rhodes following AEW contract expiry

AEW finds itself in a unique position, with Cody Rhodes being a free agent. Current interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara used this as an opportunity to send a strong message to the American Nightmare.

News broke earlier today that Cody Rhodes was no longer signed to Tony Khan's company and was working as a free agent. Considering the fact that he is a current champion in the company, it is a fascinating situation.

Cody Rhodes was supposed to face Sammy Guevara in a rematch for the TNT Championship at AEW: Battle of the Belts, but he was not medically cleared. The Spanish God defeated Dustin Rhodes to be crowned the first-ever interim TNT Champion.

They will likely have a unification match in the future, and that became clearer when Sammy Guevara sent a message to Cody Rhodes on Twitter.

"There can only be one…" Sammy wrote.

Cody Rhodes has been advertised for AEW Dynamite

Despite the news of Cody's free agent status, the company's Twitter account reiterated that the former Executive Vice President would return to weekly programming on Wednesday.

While this may not have been too big a deal before, it certainly is now. Will Cody Rhodes walk away from the company with the TNT Championship? Will he sign a new contract with All Elite Wrestling live on Dynamite? Will his new contract allow him to chase the AEW World Championship?

Many questions need to be answered on Dynamite. If this is all a work from the Go Big Show star, it has done the trick as a section of fans genuinely believe he might make an appearance at WWE Royal Rumble.

What is your opinion on the situation? Let us know in the comments below.

