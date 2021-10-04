Sammy Guevara shares heartwarming photos with Brodie Lee's family

AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Brodie Lee as he shared photos with Brodie Lee's family.

Sammy won the TNT championship on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite live from Lee's hometown in Rochester, NY.

Before the bout, Sammy Guevara shared a tweet making his intention of winning the title clear by stating that he'll either win or die trying.

It was certainly an emotional night for the Lee family as AEW announced that the Dynamite show was a tribute to former star Brodie Lee. It was certainly a fitting move to crown a new TNT champ in Rochester, as Lee was also a former TNT Champion in the company.

After winning the title, Sammy shared images of himself with Lee's family. Guevara can be seen with Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber and their son Brodie Jr. in these images.

Sammy Guevara responds to Bobby Fish's challenge

Former WWE star Bobby Fish recently challenged The Spanish God after his sensational title win against Miro. Bobby took to Twitter to congratulate the newly crowned champion and, then, went on to reveal that he wants to be the first to challenge Sammy's title.

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT

Sammy Guevara responded to Bobby Fish's challenge during a post-match interview. The Spanish God accepted the challenge and asked Fish to show up on next week's AEW Dynamite.

