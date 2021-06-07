AEW star Sammy Guevara takes a cheeky dig at BTE; Fuego responds

AEW has been on a roll not only inside the ring but also outside through social media. The company has given creative freedom to most of its wrestlers to make Youtube series and Vlogs.

The trend was first started by Kenny Omega alongside the Young Bucks, who started a YouTube series called 'Being The Elite' back in 2016. To date, they post weekly videos episodes to their channel. BTE gave the spotlight to several other AEW stars, who used the series to promote their on-screen rivalries.

Last year, AEW star Sammy Guevara followed in their footsteps by uploading Vlogs to his YouTube channel. Guevara recently uploaded another Vlog to give a sneak peek of the Inner Circle's match at Double or Nothing.

Taking to Twitter, the Spanish God uploaded a screenshot of his post and the one BTE uploaded this week. Surprisingly, the views on Guevara's channel were more than BTE's. He took a shot at the Young Bucks in the caption:

"The real ratings war!", wrote Sammy Guevara.

Soon after, Fuego also entered the party by taking a shot at BTE. The AEW star referenced the time period where WCW Nitro defeated RAW in the ratings war for 83 consecutive weeks:

"Sorry BTE... Your “83 Weeks” are over, the tide has officially turned", said Fuego Del Sol.

What's next for Sammy Guevara and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite?

Tickets for #AEW's return to @dailysplace on Saturday, June 26 for a Special #SaturdayNight Dynamite go on sale THIS Friday, June 11 at 10am Eastern.

These AEW Twitter rivalries come and go. It would be quite interesting if these men came face to face on AEW Dynamite to continue the potential feud further.

The Young Bucks are having the run of their lives, and with their over 200 day title reign still going strong, the duo looks unstoppable at the moment. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, they defeated Death Triangle in a non-title match.

Sammy Guevara, on the other hand, celebrated in the ring alongside the rest of the Inner Circle members for their victory over the Pinnacle.

The Spanish God could perhaps go after Miro for the TNT title next. Considering he's very over with the fans, the company could create a good heel vs underdog babyface feud on Dynamite between the two.

Fans will have to wait until the next episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs on Friday.

