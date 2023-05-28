AEW star Satnam Singh discloses his initial reaction to Sting wanting to work with him (Exclusive)

One of the rising AEW stars, Satnam Singh, recently shared his initial reaction to working with WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

The Icon and Darby Allin had been teaming together since the day Sting made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Back in 2022, during the Full Gear pay-per-view, the duo wrestled the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Satnam Singh was in the corner of Double J and also played a major part in their match.

The Basketball player turned wrestler was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. During the interview, Singh shared his experience of working with the WWE Hall of Famer. He stated that the Icon is a down-to-earth person and also mentioned that he was excited to work with Sting.

“Sting is really really down-to-earth and he’s a really good person. And when Sonjay (Dutt) told me he really wants to work with us and Darby and they want to do a tag match with another star, I said, ‘Man, I’m down, I’m ready to do it’. I’m really happy to do something like the crazy stuff,” Satnam Singh said. [01:30 - 01:54]

The AEW star also mentioned that he had a fun time working with both Sting and Darby Allin.

“So, I was like, I’m down. Whatever Sting and Darby, whatever they want to do, I’m good. I’m ready to do it. So when they got a really good move on me, that really sucks, I went down but it’s fun.” [02:02 - 02:24]

You can check out the video below:

Satnam Singh on working with Jeff Jarrett in AEW

Throughout his AEW run, the giant had been working alongside Jeff Jarrett. Satnam Singh has been the muscle of Double J's faction.

While speaking in the same interview, Singh shared how he felt about the WWE Hall of Famer.

“And Jeff (Jarrett) he’s like a legend also. Jeff is like an amazing person. He’s very down to earth.” [01:55 - 02:01]

This Sunday, Double J and Jay Lethal are set to wrestle FTR at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

What is your favorite moment involving the Seven-foot giant? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

