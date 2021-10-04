7'3" AEW star Satnam Singh talks about training with QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes, names his favorite wrestling giants (Exclusive)

You may know AEW star Satnam Singh from his time in the NBA. But the 7'3" megastar has embarked on the second major journey as a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the subject of Netflix's One in a Billion documentary named his favorite pro-wrestlers. He also spoke about training with AEW stars QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes, dubbing them nice guys. Catch the entire conversation by clicking on the link below:

Satnam Singh offered advice to wrestlers in India who want to someday make it to AEW

Satnam Singh is currently training at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, under QT Marshall and his former on-screen adversary Cody Rhodes. He had much praise for the AEW stars and the staff while talking to us:

"They are really nice guys. Really nice coach. They have really big talent there. And I'm really happy to be learning from them," said Satnam Singh.

Standing in at 7 feet 3 inches, AEW star Satnam Singh has been a big fan of the bigger guys growing up.

"Favorite wrestlers, like Jinder Mahal, Big Show, Great Khali, and Jinder Mahal, and also, another giant…Undertaker. All big guys. We’re the same size (laughs)," said Satnam Singh.

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin 🚨🚨🚨¡Última hora!🚨🚨🚨AEW confirma que Satnam Singh, el primer jugador de baloncesto de India en ser seleccionado en el sorteo de novatos de NBA, ha firmado con AEW. 🚨🚨🚨¡Última hora!🚨🚨🚨AEW confirma que Satnam Singh, el primer jugador de baloncesto de India en ser seleccionado en el sorteo de novatos de NBA, ha firmado con AEW. https://t.co/K0JTs7fD8C

An inspiring success story, Satnam Singh believes that numerous Indians like him can make it to the big stage.

Also Read

"The only advice I’ll give is wherever you’re wrestling, work hard. There’ll come a day when all the wrestlers, coaches from across the world…they will come visit, and if they like you, they’ll bring you to the United States. So just keep working hard," said Satnam Singh.

One hopes that we'll catch him soon on AEW Dynamite or Rampage, airing in India only on Eurosport.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far