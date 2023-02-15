AEW star says Brock Lesnar looked like a "legitimate bada**" after defeating WWE legend at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak. AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on the match and shared his honest thoughts.

The WWE Hall of Famer and The Beast Incarnate have wrestled with each other at several Premium Live Events. But one of the most impactful encounters between the two stars was at WrestleMania 30.

Until his match against Brock Lesnar, The Phenom had an undefeated WrestleMania streak of 21 straight wins.

At WrestleMania 30, The Beast charged at The Phenom as soon as the bell rang. A few minutes into the match, Lesnar hit an F-5, but The Undertaker managed to kick out at two. Taker managed to get some offense in, but the former WWE Universal Champion dominated most of the match.

The Phenom looked to end things with a Tombstone Piledriver, but Lesnar managed to kick out. The Beast went on to hit The Phenom with the third F-5 of the night, bringing the match and the streak to a crushing end.

Relive how The Dead Man's WrestleMania streak came to an end below:

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star mentioned that it was the right decision for the former WWE Universal Champion to be the one to end the streak. He also mentioned that the win elevated Lesnar's career, and he went on to become one of the biggest stars in the company for the next decade.

"I think Brock is the guy that should have beat him. On top of Brock being such a legitimate badass [by] beating him, they got so much greatness out of Brock over the next ten years or so. So yeah, I think it was a good call," Matt Hardy said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Brock Lesnar is planning to settle the scores with Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, with Lesnar set to battle Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one match at the show.

This will be the third singles match between the two. Both wrestlers have a win against each other. The last time the two wrestled in a one-on-one match was in Saudi Arabia, when The All Mighty dominated the bout despite falling short. Brock Lesnar managed to counter the Hurt Lock into a roll-up for the win.

During the contract signing on WWE RAW, Lashley took out Brock Lesnar with a vicious spear.

