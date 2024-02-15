AEW star says Darby Allin's insulting comments about a "lower level wrestler" got backstage heat after Dynamite

An AEW star and Executive is not pleased with Darby Allin's comments regarding him on the latest episode of Dynamite, as he implies that Darby got some backstage heat after his remarks.

The AEW star in question is Brandon Cutler. Other than being an in-ring performer, he also serves as the executive producer behind the scenes of content in Tony Khan's promotion. Since The Young Bucks made their TV return, he has been very active on social media, sarcastically reporting all the backstage news.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Darby Allin came out to exact revenge on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson for their assault on Sting last week. Darby recalled the first-ever episode of Dynamite and how the brothers' friend, Brandon Cutler, wrestled instead of him while using some derogatory words for Cutler.

As a result, Brandon Cutler reacted to Darby mentioning him in his promo. He sarcastically referred to himself as an "innocent lower level wrestler" and claimed that Darby's comments on him were not received well backstage.

"Sources are saying that Darby Allin’s remarks tonight about an innocent lower level wrestler weren’t received well from talent in the back. One reliable source noted, 'It’s never a good look to punch down,' Cutler wrote on X.

Darby Allin announced the AEW World Tag Team Title match at Revolution

Last week on Dynamite, Sting and Allin became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions but got attacked by The Young Bucks shortly after.

Following weeks of rumors and speculations, the tag team title match between The Icon and Darby vs. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson has been made official for Revolution.

It is also slated to be the last match of Sting's career in Greensboro, North Carolina. It remains to be seen how the final chapter of The Icon's career goes.

