AEW star says Jon Moxley is "not as bad as he thinks he is," vows to teach him a lesson (Exclusive)

Jon Moxley is seen as one of the toughest men in AEW, but a fellow roster member claims he wants to teach him a lesson for not being as tough as he claims to be.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Wardlow. He recently defeated Samoa Joe at Revolution 2023. However, his second reign with the title was cut short by Powerhouse Hobbs, with the help of QT Marshall.

Revolution wasn't a successful night for Jon Moxley as he lost a Texas Death Match against Hangman Page. This has seemingly made Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club more dangerous than ever.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Wardlow was asked about Jon Moxley's strengths and weaknesses. In response, The Wardog claimed that Moxley was tough while promising to teach him a lesson.

“Mox is a tough dude, another Ohioan. Again somebody I do believe if I ever get the opportunity, he’s going to learn that he’s not as bad as he thinks he is.” [3:23 - 3:39]

Moxley and Wardlow have rarely crossed paths during their respective AEW careers. Their closest interactions came in the lead-up to the All Out pay-per-view in 2020 when Mr. Mayhem was still in the corner of MJF. Friedman was in a feud with Moxley at the time.

You can watch the full interview with Wardlow right here:

Jon Moxley was victorious this week on AEW Dynamite

Since the departure of William Regal from All Elite Wrestling in December 2022, the Blackpool Combat Club has become more unhinged than ever before. The faction has recently been at odds with Hangman Page and The Dark Order.

The rivalry continued on the most recent edition of Dynamite, where the BCC took on Page, Evil Uno, and a returning Stu Grayson in a high-octane trios match.

Jon Moxley picked up the victory for his team by forcing Stu Grayson to pass out. But instead of letting go when the bell rang, the former AEW World Champion moved into a bulldog choke that caused John Silver and Alex Reynolds to make the save.

The Dark Order and the Blackpool Combat Club were seen brawling backstage during the night's main event, which eventually spilled out into the ringside area. The show's final bout saw the House of Black retain their AEW World Trios Championship.

What do you think is next for the Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : Who do you think would win this potential match? Jon Moxley Wardlow 0 votes