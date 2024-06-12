AEW star says Jon Moxley was unhappy after infamous line on Renee Paquette: "Obliterated me"

An AEW star recently revealed that Jon Moxley was upset over a joke on his wife Renee Paquette. The star being discussed is Anthony Bowens. Renee Paquette is currently signed with AEW and hosts a podcast called Sessions, which was previously known as Oral Sessions.

The Acclaimed's Max Caster has been known for his raps, which he sings during entrances to insult his opponents ahead of the match. His choice of words has led him into trouble on multiple occasions. Anthony Bowens, the second half of The Acclaimed, shared a story where he got into huge trouble for bringing up Jon Moxley's wife once in a rap.

Ahead of their match with Eddie Kingston and Moxley in May 2021, Caster bought up Renee Paquette and made a joke about her Oral Sessions podcast in his rap. Speaking with Youngstown Studio, Bowens revealed The Puryevor of Violence didn't take the joke lightly and ambushed him seconds after he entered the ring.

"The most infamous one was the one with Moxley where Caster brought up Renee and the Oral Sessions podcast. Just worded it a little bit differently. I remember hitting the ring and before I yell the city, I yell AEW. I think I got A out and Moxley, just like a bus, obliterated me. I had no idea that was coming. I just remember screaming, and the next thing I know, I was on the floor. I don't think he liked that line," said Bowens. [H/T - Fightful]

Bryan Danielson is proud of Jon Moxley for his contributions to wrestling

Bryan Danielson and Moxley were the two initial members of the Blackpool Combat Club, joined later by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, The American Dragon praised the mindset of the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for his recent success and performances.

"Mox did this, he created this. He has a mindset unlike anyone else. There will never be another Jon Moxley. (...) But it’s less pride I feel, and more admiration. I admire what he’s been able to do. I admire the risks he’s taken and the performances he puts in every single time he goes out there," he said.

Jon Moxley recently defeated EVIL at Dominion and retained his IWGP Title. His title run surely has the fans hooked on to every bout now.

