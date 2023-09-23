AEW star says Kane was "lucky" to defeat him in WWE

WWE legend Kane has called it quits from the ring, but some social media profiles are happy to bring up the past when it comes to his wrestling results. And that creates interesting scenarios for all to enjoy. One such incident happened when a fan account pointed out the fact that the former world champion had defeated Matt Sydal on an episode of RAW on a particular day.

While most of these posts turn into heartwarming throwbacks to the events of the day, Matt Sydal didn't waste a moment to twist away all warmth out of the memories or the post.

He had a snarky reply to the memory being reignited.

The legendary Kane has had several runs in WWE, and each of them has their fair share of special moments. Cactus Matt Sydal, currently signed with AEW, has ample experience as well, what with being on the roster of AEW, ROH, and several indie wrestling promotions in a career spanning more than two decades.

Will Natalya break Kane's record?

The Devil's Favorite Demon and his script-brother The Undertaker were an integral part of the Attitude Era. They also had a dream run as The Brothers of Destruction. While both have a special place in the world of professional wrestling, Kane holds the record for the most number of televised matches - which Natalya is now poised to break.

In June this year, a social account revealed that The Big Red Machine has the most number of televised matches - a whopping 1802 matches. Natalya is not that far behind with 1160 matches.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Natalya had spoken about the record and her nearing it.

"It's crazy, Kane has worked a ton," Natalya said. "That's insane, especially for his size as a man. You never know. I mean, I don't feel any signs of slowing down in WWE at all. My body feels great, I feel – knock on wood – every day I wake up and I'm so lucky because I feel pain-free. I take really, really good care of my body in the ring and my whole life I just focus on a very healthy lifestyle." [FRom 05:17 – 05:48]

Kane is one of the few big men in wrestling who have had multiple runs in WWE. He is also one of the few wrestlers who has turned heel and face with effortless ease and found success behind a mask.

What do you think? Was Big Red overrated as a wrestler? Or are the newer crop of wrestlers just too young to understand the Big Red Machine? Tell us about it in the comments section.

