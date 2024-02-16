AEW star says meeting with Vince McMahon led to backstage jealousy; talents were worried about their spot

A WWE Hall of Famer, who is currently signed with AEW as a legend, recalls the story when Vince McMahon gave him a now iconic character and how it led to jealousy backstage.

The AEW star in question is the WWE Hall of Famer, Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The wrestling veteran is currently signed with AEW under a legend's contract. However, Jake will forever be known for the iconic character he portrayed in the Stamford-based promotion back in the 1990s.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast recently, Roberts reminisced about the time when Vince McMahon first informed him about "The Snake" gimmick and how the former CEO of WWE convinced him to play it:

"He sat there and told me that he had an idea for me and I'm like 'What's the idea?' and he's like 'Well, we're gonna dress you up in neon green or purple tights. Like, hell no in my mind. He's like 'And carry a snake.' And at the same time, he's writing down some numbers on a piece of paper and he slides it over to me and it says a million dollars."

Jake Roberts also recalled how he noticed resentment and jealousy backstage from his fellow wrestlers:

"I just looked at that million dollars and said 'Yeah.' Right off the bat, I felt jealousy. I felt that. Guys going 'Oh, my God, he's coming in.' Worried about their spot, they wanted to know if I was going to be babyface or a heel. I said 'I'm going to be a heel.' The babyfaces were happy, but the heels weren't!" [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Jake Roberts on the comparisons between Tony Khan and a young Vince McMahon

It was noticed that Tony Khan entered the wrestling business around the same age as Vince McMahon took over WWE. Jake "The Snake" Roberts reflected on the comparisons between the two at this stage of their life:

"Well, it wasn’t Vince’s kindness. Tony Khan is very kind. They’re completely two different animals. They really are. Vince was a guy that surrounded himself with people that knew what to do, whereas Tony Khan already knows what to do." [H/T: PWMania]

Meanwhile, Jake Roberts continues to make sporadic appearances on AEW TV alongside Lance Archer, and only time will tell when he will be seen next.

