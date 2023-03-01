AEW star says he is "not really happy" about upcoming match, teases potential no-show

One of the most controversial stars in AEW has again opened up, stating that he is unhappy with an upcoming match on Dynamite. The star is 20-year wrestling veteran Eddie Kingston.

The Revolution pay-per-view tradition is the 'Face of the Revolution' Ladder Match. AEW recently announced that the match was preponed to this week's Dynamite. The winner of the match will earn a future title shot for the TNT Championship.

Some of the wrestlers in the match are Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Will Hobbs, Action Andretti, AR Fox, and many more.

One of the stars announced for the match was Eddie Kingston, who was recently interviewed by Sactown Sports 1140. During the interaction, Kingston mentioned that he was puzzled about why he was announced for the match.

He mentioned that he was unhappy about being in the match and that he may not even show up for the match.

“I may not be at Sacramento though, it all depends on how certain things go in the locker room with the office. Especially with my match that’s coming up on Wednesday, not really happy about it,” Eddie Kingston said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Eddie Kingston wants to have a word with AEW officials about the announcement

In the same interview, Eddie Kingston mentioned that there are other people within AEW who also take care of booking and announcing matches other than Tony Khan.

The Mad King mentioned he needed to speak to the officials about the announcement and get things sorted out as soon as possible.

“Yeah, so we have to have a talk, me and I’m not going to say who’s the office, everybody knows about Tony [Khan] but there are others. We all got to get together and talk.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

While no changes are made to the match card, fans will have to tune in to this week's AEW Dynamite to see if The Mad King shows up for the match.

