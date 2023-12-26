AEW star says Nyla Rose is the "worst tag team partner" ever

A 39-year-old star recently called the former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose the "worst tag team partner." The star in question is Serpentico.

Nyla Rose has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019. The 41-year-old won the AEW's inaugural Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019 pay-per-view, earning a chance to become the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion.

While Riho defeated Rose to become the first woman to hold the top prize in the Jacksonville-based company at the premiere of Dynamite in October 2019, the Native Beast won the World title a few months later.

On December 17, 2023, Nyla Rose and Serpentico were forced into a tag team at Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling's show, Holiday in LA. The duo accidentally won the Tag Team Championships match, thus winning the titles. The former Women's Champion broke the news on Twitter and called it a 'Dark Side of Ring' worthy story.

Through a recent Twitter post, Serpentico shared a screenshot of his phone's lock screen with message notifications from Nyla Rose and wrote:

"Nyla is the worst tag team partner. EVER."

Nyla Rose claims to know who The Devil is in AEW

A man with the Devil mask has been wreaking havoc on AEW programming for the past few months by interfering in the World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's storylines.

Till now, Jay White, The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn), and Hangman Adam Page have been at the receiving end of an on-screen beatdown by the Devil and his goons. The identity of the masked men is still unknown and is currently the biggest storyline in Tony Khan's promotion.

Nyla Rose recently took to Twitter to share her funny take on the identity of The Devil and logically concluded that a referee must be behind the mask:

"I know who the devil is!!!! The refs wear black and white!! The devil’s FACE is black and white!!! I mean, so is mine… and like nine other people on the roster but that’s like, in a different way… ANYWAY Devil is 100% DEFINITELY one of the referees probably," Nyla Rose tweeted.

Here is the post:

