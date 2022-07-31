AEW star says that Vince McMahon was "wrong" about him

AEW star Claudi Castagnoli, who recently won the Ring of Honor World Championship at Death Before Dishonor, was asked about Vince McMahon not feeling that he has enough charisma.

Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet live at the Starrcast V event, the former WWE Superstar was asked about Vince McMahon not feeling that he has enough charisma to become a main event star.

Claudio responded that he felt that McMahon had been wrong about him, saying that charisma came in many forms. He added that while he wasn't one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the business.

The former WWE United States champion felt that he had a special connection with the fans, but wasn't sure if that was what McMahon was looking for:

"I thought he was wrong. I feel charisma comes in different forms, shapes, sizes. Not everybody has that over the top Ultimate Warrior, shaking the ropes, crazy yelling, screaming type of charisma,"said Claudio. "Not that I'm sitting here telling you how awesome my charisma, but I felt I had a connection with the fans in the United States and all over the world." H/T: Fightful

Claudio added that while other people are known for long promos, he is all about the in-ring work and how people can connect with it:

"While other people are known for long promos that are translated in many languages and doesn't always come across, my stuff was about the in-ring work and people can connect with that. It may take a bit longer, but I did connect with a lot of fans and they were behind me. I don't know if it's not what he was looking for, but in the end, it brought me here and you guys are here to see me."

AEW's Claudio Castagnoli left WWE earlier this year

Claudio Castagnoli's WWE contract ended earlier this year in February. Castagnolo left the company, ending his 11-year run in the promotion.

During his time with the company, The Swiss Superman won the United States championship and Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions. Claudio left WWE on February 24, 2022.

After months of speculation, Claudio Castagnoli finally made his return to the wrestling business on Tony Khan's promotion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, 2022.

Bryan Danielson was set to face Zack Sabre Jr. at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view but ended up having to pull out due to injury.

Danielson announced that he would pick his replacement and it will one of the best wrestlers in the world. His replacement turned out to be Castagnoli. who beat ZSJ at the AEW x NJPW's cross-promotion event.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far