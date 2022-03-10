38-year-old AEW star pins Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship on Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was main evented by Sammy Guevara as he defended the TNT championship against Scorpio Sky. In a streak vs. title encounter, Sky emerged as the winner with the help of Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant.

It was announced at Revolution that Sky would be given a shot at the TNT Championship on Dynamite as a reward for him being undefeated for over a year.

Sammy and Scorpio had a great match with some good spots, including Sammy crashing through the table outside from the top rope. The Spanish God refused to quit and continued fighting through an injury.

Dan Lambert distracted the referee by allowing Ethan Page to interfere, but Tay Conti tried to prevent it. Men of the Year, however, had the numbers advantage as Paige VanZant attacked Conti. This distracted Guevara, and Scorpio Sky took advantage and hit him with a TKO to win the TNT championship.

Scorpio Sky has become the sixth-ever TNT champion in AEW, ending Sammy Guevara's second reign.

Sammy Guevara teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting at AEW Revolution

The Spanish God teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting at AEW Revolution to take on the team of Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy in an entertaining Tornado Trios match.

In one of the most brilliant sports of the match, Guevara hit an impressive Spanish Fly on Kassidy from the top of the entrance tunnel through a table. The babyface team of Sammy, Darby, and Sting won the bout as Darby Allin put away Matt Hardy with a coffin drop.

Where does Sammy Guevara go from here? Will he win the TNT title back from Scorpio Sky? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy