AEW star seemingly expresses frustration with current booking

A veteran AEW star looks to be less than pleased with his current position in the company and took to Twitter to air his frustrations.

Shawn Spears was one of the first names signed to AEW when the promotion launched in 2019. Initially, he was presented as a major player in the company. His feud with Cody Rhodes gave birth to his "Chairman" persona. He would later align himself with MJF as part of The Pinnacle.

His prominent position has since faded away. He recently returned to the promotion after a spell away but has not had much luck inside the squared circle. His latest outing saw him challenge Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship in a losing effort.

He has previously hinted at wanting "one last push" before calling it a day on his 20-year career. More recently, he took to Twitter to share a bitter message, again showcasing his annoyance:

"Loss after loss….," Spears tweeted.

Although things aren't going according to his plans at the moment, it is not too late to steer this ship around and get the final push his illustrious career deserves.

Shawn Spears teases retiring in AEW

Although 42 years of age is by no means the tipping point for many wrestlers, it may be the mark where Shawn Spears ends his career.

Speaking to WrestleZone, the former WWE star said the following about the plans for his career going forward:

"I think my role in AEW is pretty set. [...] My time is coming to an end. I wanna have banger matches before I’m done, get it out of my system, and ride off into the sunset." [H/T: Fightful]

Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen Tell me Shawn Spears is losing this title match without telling me Shawn Spears is losing this title match

If Spears really is contemplating retirement, he has enjoyed a career he can be more than proud of. However, his recent string of losses certainly isn't making his situation any easier.

