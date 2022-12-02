AEW Star seemingly mocks The Bloodline following Dynamite

The Bloodline is currently one of the most must-watch acts in the wrestling industry. Led by Roman Reigns, the group have asserted their dominance on WWE television for over 2 years. However, AEW Star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently seemingly mocked their signature catchphrase "You the Two's and We the Ones."

The group defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Despite suspicion brewing among the members about Sami Zayn's loyalty to The Tribal Chief, all members eventually worked together to get the win.

Cargill signed with AEW in 2020 with her impressive physique captivating the wrestling fraternity. The TBS Champion currently has an undefeated streak of 42 wins with no losses. She is also very active on social media and takes to addressing varied issues along with calling out her opponents.

The 30-year old recently took to Twitter to boast about her dominance in the women's division, and seemingly referenced The Bloodline's catchphrase:

"I’m the one you ain’t even the two," tweeted Cargill.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill I’m the one you ain’t even the two I’m the one you ain’t even the two 😎

Cargill's strong booking has led to her achieving the same sense of invincibility much like The Bloodline in WWE. It will be interesting to see who AEW can build up in their women's division to finally put her record at some risk.

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns is reported to defend his title against Kevin Owens in 2023

In December 2020, Roman Reigns put his WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a TLC match. The two faced each other again at the Royal Rumble a month later.

Following their match at Survivor Series WarGames, Reigns and Owens allegedly got into a backstage altercation owing to an unplanned spot. It was reported that The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against KO at Royal Rumble.

Many contenders and noteworthy names in the industry have stepped up to challenge Reigns but have been unsuccessful. At WrestleMania 38 the WWE and Universal Championships were unified when he defeated Brock Lesnar.

