AEW star seemingly teases friction between The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega days after latter's return 

In the latest edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega revealed behind-the-scenes footage of The Elite reuniting in AEW.

During the closing segment of the episode, Matt and Nick Jackson are seen interacting with Omega in the presence of Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler.

Interestingly, The Bucks told Omega that they wouldn't have picked anyone else but the former AEW World Champion to be their tag team partner in the World Trios Championship Tournament.

This led to Cutler giving the camera an awkward look, as he indirectly suggested that The Young Bucks had already approached Hangman Adam Page to be their tag team partner prior to Omega's return.

However, Page did turn down the offer and claimed that he would be in the Dark Order's corner for the tournament. The former AEW World Champion saved Matt and Nick a few weeks ago from a beatdown at the hands of the Undisputed Elite.

Watch the latest edition of Being The Elite below:

Kenny Omega's history with Hangman Adam Page

Kenny Omega has a lot of history with Hangman Adam Page. The two previously teamed up in AEW and even captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They also faced The Young Bucks in a thrilling tag team match at Revolution 2020.

After Omega's split with Page, he went on to form a heel version of The Elite and even added both Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to the faction. The Best Bout Machine eventually won the AEW World Championship.

At Full Gear 2021, Omega and Page finally squared-off in a singles match, with the former losing his title to the Cowboy. Since then, Omega has been forced to sit on the sidelines with numerous injuries.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX The pieces aren’t all there yet but I refuse to burden the Bucks with my limitations.



We have a real chance at this. I’ll be even stronger in round 2. I’ll surpass where I was at.



I’ll surpass everyone. The pieces aren’t all there yet but I refuse to burden the Bucks with my limitations.We have a real chance at this. I’ll be even stronger in round 2. I’ll surpass where I was at.I’ll surpass everyone.

But as seen on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion finally made his return and teamed up with The Young Bucks for a six-man tag team match against Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee.

Omega picked up the win for his team by pinning Lee and progressed into the next round of the World Trios Championship Tournament.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe