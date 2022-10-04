Another popular AEW star seemingly teases parting ways with Tony Khan; posts a cryptic 'goodbye' message

AEW President Tony Khan could be losing another one of his original roster members in the near future as Shawn Spears has teased a potential exit on social media.

Spears debuted in AEW during the casino battle royale on the "Buy-In" portion of the first Double or Nothing event in 2019, meaning that, technically, Spears was involved in the first match in AEW history.

Since then, the former WWE Superstar has been involved in a number of high-profile storylines with the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Inner Circle, and Wardlow, who at the time of writing was Spears's last opponent in All Elite Wrestling.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow was a fantastic Cage match. Wardlow continues to be the most red-hot wrestler in AEW at the moment. Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow was a fantastic Cage match. Wardlow continues to be the most red-hot wrestler in AEW at the moment. https://t.co/mydRf4hwRj

Shawn Spears hasn't been seen since his match with Wardlow on the May 25th edition of Dynamite. However, he created some buzz by posting a gif on Twitter that, according to Wrestlingnews.co. teased a goodbye. The tweet has since been deleted.

Many have been quick to wonder what Spears' situation with All Elite Wrestling currently is. However, the only tweet that "The Chairman" has put out since deleting the original post was another gif, this time of actor Adam Sandler laughing while eating cereal.

Shawn Spears is preparing to be a father outside of AEW

While it's easy to say that Shawn Spears hasn't been seen on TV because Wardlow beat him so badly in their steel cage match that he hasn't been able to wrestle, the main reason is a much happier one.

Spears hasn't been preparing for any matches in because he is preparing to be a father for the first time, as it was announced on August 3rd, 2022, that his wife Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, is pregnant.

Serena🌙 READ PINNED @ArtifexSerena CASSIE LEE ( PEYTON ROYCE ) IS PREGNANT OH MY GOSH :’) CASSIE LEE ( PEYTON ROYCE ) IS PREGNANT OH MY GOSH :’) https://t.co/T4TM9dKATJ

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Lee and Spears and wish them nothing but the best as they embark on this exciting new journey into parenthood.

Do you think Shawn Spears will leave AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far