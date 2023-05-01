AEW star seemingly wants to approach a "cute guy" in the gym

Even professional wrestlers can be slightly shy when approaching someone they find attractive, with a current AEW star seemingly admitting as such on Twitter.

The star in question is former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. Despite not being featured as regularly on TV in recent months, she has been working hard in the gym to keep herself in peak physical condition.

Rose recently tweeted that a "cute guy" in the gym keeps looking at her. However, she admitted to being confused about making the first move.

"There's this really cute guy who keeps looking at me while I'm on the treadmill in the gym... I hope he comes and says hello do you think I should go say hi to him??" tweeted @NylaRoseBeast.

🪓NYLA ROSE🥀 @NylaRoseBeast



I hope he comes and says hello or do you think I should go say hi to him ?? There’s this really cute guy who keeps looking at me while I’m on the treadmill in the gym…I hope he comes and says hello or do you think I should go say hi to him ?? There’s this really cute guy who keeps looking at me while I’m on the treadmill in the gym…I hope he comes and says hello or do you think I should go say hi to him ??😳🙈🙈🙈

One of her followers advised her to "accidentally" fall off the treadmill. However, Rose mentioned that she chose not to because that's her usual "go-to" for flirting.

Nyla Rose was recently beaten by a former AEW Women's World Champion

As one of the original members of the All Elite Wrestling roster, Nyla Rose has faced several prominent names. She recently wrapped up her trilogy with a former women's champion.

On the March 10, 2023, edition of Rampage, Rose had her long-awaited rubber match with Riho. They previously locked horns on the February 12, 2020, edition of Dynamite for the AEW Women's World Championship.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



#AEWRampage Riho and Nyla Rose showing the heart that made them former champions! Riho and Nyla Rose showing the heart that made them former champions!#AEWRampage https://t.co/VC4VjXSHJI

Rose won the first match, with Riho winning the rematch. After a back-and-forth battle in Sacramento, California, the latter emerged victorious. The Japanese star now holds two successive victories over The Native Beast in one-on-one action.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Rose in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Did you enjoy Nyla Rose's feud with Riho? Whom do you want her to face next? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes