AEW star seen as a "real leader" backstage after stopping CM Punk and Jack Perry's fight at All In - Reports

Many tried to calm things down during the alleged backstage physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In, but a former WWE star reportedly emerged as a leader who avoided further disaster.

The alleged backstage drama between CM Punk and Jack Perry last Sunday at the AEW All In event has taken the internet by storm and continues to be the talk of the town among the wrestling community. Furthermore, more developments in the story continue to emerge with each passing day.

The altercation between Punk and Perry reportedly took place after the former FTW Champion bumped into The Second City Saint and ended up getting choked. Moreover, according to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, things turned ugly during the whole drama.

As per the reports, Tony Khan tried to break them up, but Punk lunged at TK after choking Perry out, and everyone got involved. Meanwhile, WON also reported that Samoa Joe managed to calm Punk down and emerged as a real leader by motivating the locker room. Here is what the report stated:

"Joe was very upset and went to calm Punk down. Another person said that many of the wrestlers think both Perry and Punk were at fault, and when the talent found out, they got more motivated to put on great matches. It kind of brought everyone together and Samoa Joe was a real leader."

Is CM Punk set to miss All Out this Sunday, following the All In drama?

Following the whole alleged backstage drama with Jack Perry, both CM Punk and the former Jungle Boy were reportedly suspended for their actions, pending investigation into the matter. While it has not been officially confirmed yet, The Second City Saint is not in the card for All Out this Sunday.

According to reports, Punk was originally planned to defend his "Real" World Championship against Ricky Starks, whom he has been feuding with for quite some time now. However, Starks has been booked to have a program with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, and there is no mention of Punk.

Well, it would be a shame if The Second City Saint missed the upcoming PPV in his hometown, Chicago, if the reports of suspension are true. Henceforth, only time will tell how the whole drama will play out.

