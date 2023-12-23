AEW star sends an explicit message ahead of major match

A top AEW star has sent an expletive-laden message ahead of his match as part of the Continental Classic Tournament on this week's Collision. The performer is Brody King, who's set to clash with Daniel Garcia this Saturday night.

The House of Black member is still alive in the competition, as he's placed at the third rank with six points in the blue block. On the other hand, his opponent, Garcia, is already eliminated as he has failed to secure even a single win.

Despite this, the match promises to be a scintillating affair, with either man capable of coming up on top. What's assured, though, is that King and Garcia would leave no stone unturned to deliver a memorable match for the audience in attendance. Ahead of AEW Collision's latest episode, Brody King has sent out an explicit message through his X account. Check it out below:

"LIFE IS F***** PAIN, tweeted King.

What else is lined up for this week's AEW Collision?

Apart from the clash between Daniel Garcia and Brody King, there are a host of other matches scheduled for Collision that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Bryan Danielson would take on his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli, while Eddie Kingston takes on Andrade El Idolo. Both matches are a part of the Continental Classic and could affect the rankings dramatically.

Apart from this, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn would defend their AEW Trios Championships against Top Flight and Action Andretti. Thunder Rosa also marked her much-awaited return to the ring, where she teams up with Abadon to take on Sky Blue and Julia Hart. Lastly, Brian Cage would be in action against Keith Lee.

