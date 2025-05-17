AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Jim Ross following heartbreaking update from the legend

Jim Ross is one of the most legendary commentators in professional wrestling. He recently revealed that he was diagnosed with colon cancer, and he is scheduled to have surgery in the next one or two weeks.

Ad

AEW star Rebel recently sent a heartfelt message to JR after his heartbreaking update. Rebel is known for her time in TNA (fka Impact Wrestling) as Tanea Brooks. She is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where she initially debuted as the exclusive makeup artist for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.. She became a recurring character on AEW programming with ironic and comedic character work.

After the heartbreaking news of Ross' cancer diagnosis came out, Rebel took to X/Twitter to share a heartfelt message for the wrestling world's legendary commentator.

Ad

Trending

"Sending all my love and prayers your way," she wrote via X/Twitter.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans all over the world have been sending their prayers to JR. He is one of the most iconic commentators in wrestling history who has called some of the most epic matches and moments in the industry.

AEW releases statement after Jim Ross shares heartbreaking news

After JR revealed that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer, superstars and fans all around the world started sending their prayers to the legend. AEW also issued a statement following the revelation of this heartbreaking news.

Ad

The Jacksonville-based promotion joined the fans around the world in sending their love and support to JR. Ross hasn't appeared much on AEW programming due to his poor health recently. The company released this statement yesterday:

"All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans all over the world are hoping that JR successfully recovers from this soon. Sportskeeda sends its love and support to Jim Ross during these difficult times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More