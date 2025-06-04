AEW star sends a message to Mariah May after her blockbuster WWE debut

Mariah May shocked the world by making her WWE debut on last night's edition of NXT. After she lost to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution earlier this year, rumors about her departure from the Jacksonville-based company began to surface. She was recently removed from the company's official roster page. Following her WWE debut, AEW star Penelope Ford congratulated the 26-year-old on this new chapter in her career.

May faced Toni Storm for the latter's AEW Women's World Championship in a Hollywood Ending Falls Count Anywhere Match at Revolution 2025. It proved to be The Glamour's final match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Last night, she made her WWE debut by interrupting newly crowned NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, immediately setting her sights on the title. Later, the English pro wrestler posted a picture on Instagram, stating that she's home.

Penelope Ford congratulated Mariah by commenting on her post.

"Congratulations🩷,'' she commented.

Penelope Ford's comment on Mariah May's post. [Image via The Glamour's Instagram]

Bill Apter talks about Mariah May's WWE NXT debut

Mariah May is one of the best female pro wrestlers in the world right now. She had an iconic rivalry with Toni Storm during her time in AEW, where she was praised for her character work and in-ring abilities. Hence, it's surprising for many that she didn't immediately appear on WWE's main roster.

Speaking on UnSkripted, legendary journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Mariah's WWE debut. The veteran said that he thought that May would make her debut appearance in the company at Evolution instead of a random episode of NXT.

"Did you think they were gonna start her off in NXT? I did not. I thought they were gonna debut her, maybe, at Evolution and then bring her on to one of the main rosters. So, I am surprised that they brought her into NXT. But, maybe, a good move to get some more people to watch it," Apter said. [3:29 onwards]

Mariah made her intentions clear during her NXT debut. It will be interesting to see if she captures the NXT Women's Championship in the coming weeks.

