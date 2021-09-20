AEW star sends a warning ahead of match against NJPW star Jay White

Daniel Garcia will face reigning NEVER Openweight Champion, Jay White on 26th September at NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack.

Taking to Twitter, Daniel Garcia warned Switchblade by reminding everyone that there is a possibility of him beating the current champion from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Here's what he tweeted out ahead of his collision with Jay White:

DANIEL GARCIA @GarciaWrestling NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Daniel Garcia has had a string of big matches with top flight talent in a range of promotions, but is NEVER Openweight Champ Jay White on 9/26 the biggest yet?



TICKETS:



#njAA #njpwSTRONG hits Texas next week!Daniel Garcia has had a string of big matches with top flight talent in a range of promotions, but is NEVER Openweight Champ Jay White on 9/26 the biggest yet?TICKETS: tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/new-j… #njpwSTRONG hits Texas next week!



Daniel Garcia has had a string of big matches with top flight talent in a range of promotions, but is NEVER Openweight Champ Jay White on 9/26 the biggest yet?



TICKETS: tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/new-j…



#njAA https://t.co/5qVnpN0Dbi What happens when I beat the NEVER Openweight Champion? twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta… What happens when I beat the NEVER Openweight Champion? twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta…

Over the course of the past few weeks, Garcia has been on the rise and has been competing across a range of promotions. The up-and-coming star has almost been a regular in AEW and shared the ring with the likes of Sting, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin in the promotion.

However, his upcoming match against Jay White promises to be the toughest test in Garcia's young career so far. A victory here over Switchblade would be absolutely massive for him. Meanwhile, the NEVER Openweight Champion will look to put away Daniel Garcia in what promises to be another incredible match.

Jay White has been dominant as the NEVER Openweight Champion so far

The only title from NJPW that was missing from Jay White's resume was the NEVER Openweight Title. However, a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi in a title match saw the crowning of a new NEVER Openweight Champion.

After his historic win in Japan, the NJPW Star made his way over to the US and showed up on IMPACT Wrestling. The Bullet Club frontrunner confronted members of The Elite on IMPACT and even put David Finlay on notice.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Daniel Garcia has had a string of big matches with top flight talent in a range of promotions, but is NEVER Openweight Champ Jay White on 9/26 the biggest yet?



TICKETS:



#njAA #njpwSTRONG hits Texas next week!Daniel Garcia has had a string of big matches with top flight talent in a range of promotions, but is NEVER Openweight Champ Jay White on 9/26 the biggest yet?TICKETS: tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/new-j… #njpwSTRONG hits Texas next week!



Daniel Garcia has had a string of big matches with top flight talent in a range of promotions, but is NEVER Openweight Champ Jay White on 9/26 the biggest yet?



TICKETS: tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/new-j…



#njAA https://t.co/5qVnpN0Dbi

Ahead of White and Finlay's match, the former tormented his rival on IMPACT Wrestling and even recruited Chris Bey into the Bullet Club. The pair eventually collided at NJPW Resurgence and White secured the big victory over Finlay.

Also Read

Are you excited for the match between Jay White and Daniel Garcia? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Vedant Jain