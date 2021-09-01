AEW star sends a warning to Darby Allin ahead of CM Punk match at All Out

Daniel Garcia has sent a warning to Darby Allin ahead of their collision on AEW Rampage. The rising AEW star took to Twitter to claim that the week ahead is a big one for Allin. Garcia stated that Allin will face the best in the world this week, and he wasn't talking about CM Punk.

Through his tweet, Garcia is clearly referring to himself as the best in the world. He even told the former TNT Champion that he is heading into Rampage intending to get his win back.

Here's what Daniel Garcia wrote on Twitter, as he warned Darby Allin ahead of their match at Rampage:

Big week for Darby. He has to step in the ring with the Best in the World and then CM Punk too.



Tie those Doc Martens tight, I’m coming to get my win back. https://t.co/F6Z1KArEIn — DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) September 1, 2021

Garcia has been feuding with Darby Allin and his allies for the past few weeks. Alongside 2point0, Garcia faced the team of Allin, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite.

While he was unable to beat the trio, Garcia headlined the second edition of AEW Rampage against Moxley. The former AEW World Champion made easy work of Garcia to secure a big win on a historic night in Chicago.

Garcia and Allin will face off 48 hours before AEW All Out, and the duo will wage war in front of a Chicago crowd at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Darby Allin will face CM Punk in a buzzworthy showdown at All Out

Darby Allin and CM Punk are set to face off at AEW All Out in what will be Punk's first match in seven years. At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Punk made his debut for the promotion, and in doing so, he also made his return to the professional wrestling industry.

For weeks, Darby Allin had been teasing Punk's debut. He took subtle shots and hinted at the Punk's looking return. Eventually, the former WWE Champion arrived in front of a red-hot Chicago crowd and put Allin on notice.

.@CMPunk returns to the ring after 7 years in his first match in #AEW vs @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting) in one of the most anticipated matches of the year at #AEWAllOut THIS SUNDAY, Sept. 5 LIVE on PPV - Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (Internationally) & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/qXFF1MYq5z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2021

Are you looking forward to Allin's match with Punk? Do you agree with Garcia's claim that he's the best in the world? Sound off below.

