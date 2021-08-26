AEW star set to team up with Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Autumn Attack, Bullet Club star to also appear

NJPW has announced a host of matches for their upcoming Autumn Attack shows in the United States. The promotion took to Twitter to confirm that the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Will Ospreay will all be in action in major matches.

One of the main attractions of Autumn Attack, Suzuki, is set to face Fred Rosser in a singles match on September 25. On the very same day, Ospreay will be stepping into the ring against Karl Fredericks.

On September 26, current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, Taiji Ishimori, will face Lio Rush. On the back of the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League finals, Ishimori and his tag team partner, El Phantasmo, have also announced that they are taking their belts to the US.

On the second day of Autumn Attack, Suzuki will reunite with former Suzuki Gun stablemate Lance Archer. The AEW star is set to team up with the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion to face the duo of Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs.

A victory for the Suzuki Gun pairing could prompt either Suzuki or Archer to challenge Lawlor for the Strong Openweight Championship.

Here's the Autumn Attack match card announcement made by NJPW:

NJPW has initiated a bunch of fresh feuds following their Resurgence pay-per-view

At Resurgence, New Japan Pro Wrestling initiated a host of fresh feuds. Not only did Will Ospreay return and declare himself the real IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, but he was also confronted by former young lion Karl Fredericks.

Another notable feud that could unfold is between The Good Brothers and The Guerrillas of Destiny. The former IWGP Tag Team Champions confronted Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows at Resurgence, and it is only a matter of time before NJPW picks up on that feud.

Edited by Kartik Arry