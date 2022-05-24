AEW star posts a throwback moment from WWE SmackDown supporting CM Punk

Anthony Bowens took to social media to post throwback footage of him acknowledging CM Punk from an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Punk is currently in a title program with AEW World Champion Hangman Page, with their world title match taking place at Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29. The Second City Saint served as a commentator for the Page-Konosuke Takeshita matchup and even jawed up with the world champion post-match last Wednesday.

Bowens injured his knee but eventually underwent surgery. His last match was on May 16 Dark Elevation teaming up with Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten), beating Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase and Zack Clayton in a 8-Person Tag Match.

The Acclaimed member took to Twitter to upload a GIF of him watching and supporting Punk and Luke Gallows (now Doc Gallows). It should be noted that the former WWE Champion once led the Straight Edge Society with Gallows, Joey Mercury and current AEW star Serena Deeb from 2009 to 2010.

Bowens then posted this tweet to describe the old moment:

"A young Bowens supported the SES @CMPunk," Bowens tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Punk, Bowens and Deeb are currently in AEW while Gallows once wrestled in the promotion. It will be interesting to see if a second iteration of the Straight Edge Society will be created, with those four stars as core members.

CM Punk will have a face-to-face confrontation with Hangman Page this Wednesday

Over the past few weeks, CM Punk and AEW World Champion Hangman Page have played mind games against one another. They also had their solo segments, using those to take shots at each other.

Both men served as guest commentators in their respective opposing matches with Page for Punk-John Silver and Punk for Page-Konosuke Takeshita. In both post-match segments, the two contestants for the world title confronted each other.

With that, a final face-to-face encounter will happen this Wednesday on Dynamite, before the May 29 Las Vegas pay-per-view. It will be a perfect opportunity for both men to express their true feelings towards each other before they square off for the coveted AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

As the title match build-up continues to roll, it will be interesting to see how Punk and Page approach their face-to-face confrontation this Wednesday.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Neda Ali