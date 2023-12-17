AEW star shares picture of controversial finish during match against Jon Moxley

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley recently took on one of the fastest-rising AEW stars in a one-on-one match. However, the bout ended on a controversial note, prompting a response from Moxley's opponent, Swerve Strickland.

The Realest has been on a roll lately, with consecutive victories over 'Hangman' Adam Page in pay-per-view matches. He is currently participating in AEW's Continental Classic and is one of the favorites to win the tournament.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Swerve Strickland locked horns with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence entered the bout on the back of two straight victories. Strickland and Moxley engaged in a hard-hitting encounter that ended in the latter pinning his rival without his shoulder touching the mat.

You can view a picture of the controversial conclusion to Moxley vs. Strickland below:

Strickland's shoulder was up while the referee counted to three. This allowed Moxley to continue his winning streak in the Gold League of the tourney. On Instagram, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion reacted to his loss by posting multiple images of the bout's controversial climax.

One of many stories posted by Strickland on Instagram about the match's ending

Swerve Strickland will look to bounce back soon and possibly win the Continental Classic. However, his path to victory may not be easy.

The next matches of Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland in the tournament

Following Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland's latest bout, the Gold League of the AEW Continental Classic has reached its final stage. Three matches are left to determine the finalist.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Moxley is set to take on Jay White after four consecutive victories in the league. Meanwhile, Strickland will be taking on Rush after three wins.

Expand Tweet

Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe is also set to be one of the final matches in the league. It remains to be seen which star emerges victorious.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.