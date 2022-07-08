"It's a good move for her" - Rising AEW star shares his thoughts on Julia Hart joining popular stable

AEW star Griff Garrison has expressed his thoughts on former ally Julia Hart abandoning the Varsity Blonds to join the House of Black.

Hart accompanied Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. to the ring for her entire run in AEW before she was sprayed with poison mist by Malakai Black. This mist took its time seeping into her character, before she eventually turned to the dark side.

The full transformation took place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where Julia interfered in the House's trios match with Death Triangle. She appeared out of the darkness to spray PAC with her own poison mist and aligned with the House of Black in the process.

Speaking on the A2theK Wrestling Show, Griff Garrison gave his thoughts on Julia Hart leaving them behind and admitted that the move was a good thing for her:

"Julia [Hart] is with [House of Black]. It's a good move for her. It fits her. Yeah, she's a cheerleader, but it fits her, knowing the real Julia Hart. It fits her and I'm happy for her. She's got it in her to be a really successful heel. I'm proud of her and she's doing her thing." - said Garrison. (H/T Fightful).

Since joining House of Black, Hart's record in singles competition has benefited with the 20-year-old picking up a win on the June 28th edition of AEW Dark.

Julia Hart has already challenged for a title in her AEW career

Despite being the youngest member of the AEW roster, Julia has already garnered a popular reputation amongst fans in All Elite Wrestling.

This wave of popularity turned into the biggest opportunity of Hart's entire career when she challenged Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship. The bout took place at the "Beach Break" edition of Rampage in January 2022.

Unfortunately for Hart, Cargill made light work of her and finished off the former cheerleader in less than three minutes. Now that she has the House of Black backing her, a second opportunity with a different result could be in the future.

Will Julia get another shot at the AEW TBS Championship? Only time will tell!

