"He shouldn't be World Champ, Mox should be World Champ" - AEW Star shares his thoughts on Kenny Omega

Ahead of AEW Double or Nothing, Eddie Kingston stated that his long-time friend and tag team partner Jon Moxley should be AEW World Champion instead of Kenny Omega.

Omega dethroned Moxley and won the AEW World Championship on the December 2, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. The match also saw Kenny turn heel after he smashed Moxley over the head with a microphone near the end of the bout.

Speaking with Dave LaGreca of Busted Open, Eddie Kingston opened up on what he thinks about Kenny Omega and the current world title scene in AEW.

"I'm gonna f*** up the Bucks and then Kenny, what's up baby," said Kingston. "What's up Kenneth, how you doing? We're gonna f*** up your little blonde hair. [He's] the best wrestler in the world but he goes and [alligns himself with Don Callis]. He shouldn't be world champ, Mox should be world champ. That's all I'm saying, like I would love to beat Kenny for the title. But I don't need to beat him."

The rivalry between Kingston's partner, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega dates back to 2019. At that time, their rivalry was at its peak. Shortly thereafter, Omega decided to pursue tag team gold while Moxley went on to become the AEW World Champion.

Near the end of last year, their rivalry was reinvigorated after Kenny won an eliminator tournament and the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Omega went on to defeat Moxley for the title. "The Cleaner" successfully defended the gold against Moxley at AEW Revolution.

Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship in a Triple Threat Match at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW will present one of its biggest pay-per-views of the year on Sunday night. AEW Double or Nothing will feature several contests, and one of the marquee bouts is the AEW World Championship match.

The title will be defended in a three-way match for the first time in AEW's history, as Kenny Omega will face both Orange Cassidy and PAC.

JUST ANNOUNCED on #AEWDynamite! The #AEW World Championship will be on the line May 30 at #AEWDoN, as Champion @KennyOmegamanX faces both @orangecassidy and @BASTARDPAC in a 3-way match! pic.twitter.com/dGuRQPNw0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

The match was booked after Omega interrupted a bout between Cassidy and PAC to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

Due to the unclear result, Tony Schiavone made the announcement that the AEW World Championship will be defended in a triple threat match at Double or Nothing.

