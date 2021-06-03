AEW star shares throwback picture with Braun Strowman after latter's WWE release 

AEW star Cash Wheeler recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Braun Strowman, who was among yesterday's batch of WWE releases.

WWE also let go of Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, Lana, and Santana Garrett, citing budget cuts as the reason.

Strowman's release was particularly surprising as he was a legitimate main event star and was a former Universal Champion, having defeated Goldberg only last year.

Taking to his Instagram stories, FTR's Cash Wheeler shared a picture with Braun Strowman, with the two sitting at the poolside and posing with their drinks. Check out the screengrab of Wheeler's story here:

Cash Wheeler and Braun Strowman during their time in WWE

Though Braun Strowman is no longer associated with WWE, the future promises to be bright for the former Universal Champion. A move to AEW could do wonders for him, just as it did for his former Wyatt Family stablemate Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away last year.

However, considering he's bound by a 90-day no-compete clause, he cannot sign for any other company until September.

What's next for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in AEW?

FTR - Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood - have their sights set on winning the AEW Tag Team Championships. With The Pinnacle's business with The Inner Circle seemingly finished, FTR is now free to chase focus on tag team competition.

FTR lost the titles to current AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear 2020 but never got the chance to reclaim the gold. However, the only aspect that could hold back AEW from booking the rematch is that both FTR and The Young Bucks are heels.

Do you see Braun Strowman joining AEW once his no-compete clause ends? Sound off in the comments section below.

