AEW star shares a very unfortunate update 

An AEW star has shared an update that's sure to disappoint his fans who have been clamoring to see more of him on TV. The said person is Ortiz, who has revealed that he's soon undergoing surgery that will sideline him from action.

Though Ortiz was primarily known as a tag team wrestler in AEW alongside Mike Santana as part of Proud & Powerful, he later branched out as a singles wrestler. His last one-on-one match in All Elite Wrestling came against Santana on the 25th October episode of Rampage, where he lost to his former tag team partner.

In a recent appearance on his colleague Isiah Kassidy's vlog, Ortiz disclosed that he had a torn pec after being hit by a lethal clothesline. He added that he would soon undergo surgery and that it would keep him out of action for four months:

"I'm injured, man. "I'm about to get surgery in two weeks. It was just from a clothesline. I tore my pec from a clothesline. Two weeks, four months recovery time, and then I'll be back more jacked with a mullet and a mustache," said Ortiz. (H/T - F4WOnline )

Former AEW star Mike Santana on what went down between him and Ortiz

A few days back, Mike Santana, who recently exited AEW, spoke about why he and Ortiz split and went their separate ways. Santana revealed they had different visions for tag team wrestling and didn't see eye-to-eye on many things:

"Well, we were together for 10 years, I think, and when you're together with someone that long, it's like a married couple. Right? There's good, there's bad, and I think, honestly, for the most part, it was like... I think we just grew apart over time, and also our visions for the tag team and its future, and its success... we weren't on the same page when it came to a lot of those things, and it is what it is, everybody has their thoughts. Everybody goes about things differently. But yeah, like I told you... I'm a go-getter. I like to create opportunities for myself. I like... I'm more than willing to fight for our spot, but also, I'm not going to be the only one," Mike Santana said.

It remains to be seen if Ortiz and Mike Santana would patch up down the line or compete separately for the remainder of their careers.

