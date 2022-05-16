Watch: AEW star shares clip of a sad Anna Jay from recent event

Dark Order's John Silver recently uploaded a video on social media of AEW star Anna Jay crying at a wrestling event.

Silver and Jay are currently teammates in The Dark Order. Silver's most recent match was against CM Punk last week on AEW Dynamite, where he lost due to a buckshot lariat.

At a recent signing event, The Queen Slayer seemed sad and was crying. Silver used a sad filter from Snapchat on Anna, which is trending right now:

"Anna was a little upset at the signing today @annajay___,"

Jay responded with a tweet, saying Silver was "mean" to her, and asked if she should beat him up.

What is Anna Jay recently up to in AEW?

On the May 2 episode of Dark Elevation, Anna Jay and Kris Statlander faced off against former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura.

Rose and Sakura dominated most of the match. However, The Queen Slayer countered the Japanese star with a kick, proceeding to tag The Galaxy's Greatest Alien.

Towards the end, Jay hit a double DDT and applied The Queen Slayer's submission move on The Native Beast. Statlander then hit the Night Fever on Sakura to seal the victory for her team.

As of this writing, Jay will have a rematch against Rose and Sakura, with Yuka Sakazaki as her tag partner. It'll be interesting to see if The Queen Slayer makes it two in a row against the duo.

