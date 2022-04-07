AEW star joins former WWE Champions in achieving rare feat after beating Shawn Spears on Dynamite

AEW star Shawn Dean pulled off a massive win against Shawn Spears on Dynamite. The former is now placed in a select list after achieving a rare feat.

Dean was at a clear disadvantage when Spears hit the Neckbreaker on him. The Chairman went so far as to break his own pinfall cover to further disrespect The Captain.

However, Wardlow emerged from backstage despite his ban. Mr. Mayhem then approached the ringside area but was stopped by more guards as MJF was fuming on the commentary table.

Capitalizing on the distraction, Dean quickly rolled up the Pinnacle member for a shock victor. The former previously beat MJF on the January 5 episode of Dynamite via disqualification, as CM Punk put the former on a GTS.

A tweet noted that the Captain had joined three former WWE Champions in beating both The Pinnacle members. You can check out Dean's response below:

Who else has beaten both Shawn Spears and MJF in AEW?

Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and CM Punk were the three AEW stars who previously beat the former Pinnacle members.

In the second episode of Dynamite in 2019, Moxley defeated Spears by nailing a Paradigm Shift. The former WWE champion then beat MJF at All Out 2020 and retained the AEW title.

Jericho defeated Friedman in All Out 2021 in a stipulation that the former would retire should he lose. Before that, The Influencer beat Spears, who was permitted to use chairs, in a standard singles match at Fyter Fest 2021.

Lastly, Punk recently outlasted Friedman in a Dog Collar match at the Revolution 2022, with Wardlow's help. On January 19, 2022, Dynamite, The Second City Saint quickly defeated Spears with a GTS.

Dean's win on Dynamite was a momentum booster after wrestling most of his matches on Dark and Dark: Elevation. Fans now hope to see him on TV more often.

Check out the full results from this week's Dynamite here.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy