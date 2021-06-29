"Best workers in the business" - Top AEW star makes bold claim about The Pinnacle 

AEW star Shawn Spears recently sent out a tweet claiming that he and his Pinnacle stablemates are the best workers in the wrestling business today.

The Pinnacle, headed by MJF, also includes Wardlow, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and the legendary Tully Blanchard. The group formed on the March 3rd, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite has become one of the top heel factions in the company, thanks in part to their ongoing rivalry with The Inner Circle.

Taking to Twitter, Spears stated that the more wrestling he watches, his belief in the fact that The Pinnacle has the best workers in the business only increases. The AEW star further wrote that the faction conducts business in a way it ideally should be done.

"The more wrestling I watch….The more confirmation I get that #ThePinnacle are the best workers in the business today. Without question. We do this business the way it’s supposed to be done," tweeted Shawn Spears

It's hard to completely dismiss Spears' claims, as The Pinnacle has drawn considerable praise from fans for bringing back an old-school flavor to wrestling through their act. Many, including Tully Blanchard, have also compared the stable to the original reincarnation of the Four Horsemen due to their similar styles.

The Pinnacle and Inner Circle's storyline has dominated AEW's programming in 2021

MJF's betrayal of The Inner Circle only to form his own stable, The Pinnacle, and taking it to the top in AEW has been one of the best storylines in wrestling this year.

The Inner Circle and Pinnacle first went to war in a Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite back on May 5th, where MJF's stable came up on top. However, the Chris Jericho-led faction got one over at Double or Nothing 2021 in a Stadium Stampede match.

For the first time in my career I want fans in the building so I’m down to sign.



Since then, the two groups have been settling their differences in singles and tag team matches. Jake Hager recently defeated Wardlow in an MMA Cage Fight match, while MJF will face Sammy Guevara this week. Plus, a tag team bout between FTR and Proud & Powerful is also on the cards to take place sometime soon.

What do you make of Shawn Spears' comments? Do you think The Pinnacle is the best stable in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

