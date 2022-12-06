AEW star sheds light on having to step away from the ring with Malakai Black after All Out

AEW star Brody King recently opened up about how he felt when he learned that Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews were stepping away from the ring following the All Out pay-per-view.

The House of Black found themselves feuding with Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro heading into the event in Chicago, leading to the six men having a trios match at the show.

Black, King, and Matthews ended up losing the match, but that was far from the biggest talking point, as many people believed that Malakai Black was leaving AEW to head back to WWE after rumors of the Dutchman requesting his release had surfaced.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast, "The Sessions," Brody King admitted that he didn't want to step away at the time as he felt as if he wasn't seen as Malakai Black's sidekick anymore.

"I didn't want to do it, I didn't want to take a break. I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time. Not just that, but I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and showing who Brody King the professional wrestler was. I got to wrestle Darby (Allin) twice, I got to wrestle Jon (Moxley), I feel those three matches really put me on the map where people were like, 'he's just Malakai's sidekick,' to 'Oh s**t, he's a threat.'" (H/T Fightful)

King further elaborated on his comments, stating that after all of the work he had put in throughout the summer, he felt as if his momentum would be taken away.

"Those are the moments I was waiting for. It was never me questioning if I could do it, it was when I could do it. I feel it all came at the right time, and I was worried about taking the momentum away." (H/T Fightful)

Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews have left broken bodies in their wake since returning to AEW

It seems as if the House of Black has become meaner and a lot more vicious during their time away, as they have left multiple members of the AEW roster lying in their wake since they returned at the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite.

King also spoke about the group's return, calling the fans awesome for the reception that they gave the faction, with Malakai Black, in particular, garnering the "welcome back" chants.

"We made this return and it was awesome and the whole crowd was standing on their feet and it was almost like we didn't miss a step. I feel that rare in wrestling because fans are so, I don't want to say fickle, but they forget about you quickly. For them to give us that reception was awesome." (H/T Fightful)

Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews have not officially competed in AEW since their return, but there is no doubt in anyone's mind that they will want to pick up where they left off as the year draws to a close.

