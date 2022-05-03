Top AEW star wants dream intergender match against Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022

AEW star Thunder Rosa expressed her desire to face Hangman Page in an intergender match at Double or Nothing 2022.

Rosa is the current Women's World Champion after dethroning Britt Baker at the Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam on March 16. La Mera Mera then defended her title successfully against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts II on April 16.

Meanwhile, Page conquered his first World Heavyweight Championship when he beat Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021. He has had successful title defenses against the likes of Adam Cole, Lance Archer, Bryan Danielson, and Dante Martin.

On Twitter, Rosa had a question and answer session with her fans. One fan asked her who she wanted to face at this month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

La Mera Mera then replied with a GIF of The Anxious Millennial Cowboy in response to the question.

Check out the tweet below:

Page was unable to attend the most recent episode of Dynamite after contracting COVID-19. Rosa, meanwhile, surveyed Serena Deeb's Philly Street Fight win against Hikaru Shida, seemingly pointing towards a title match against The Professor.

Hangman Page will face CM Punk at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

CM Punk previously gestured to his waist for a title shot in his matches on AEW Dynamite. After beating Dustin Rhodes on the April 20 episode of Dynamite, The Second City Saint finally had a run-in with world champion Hangman Page.

Last week, the match between the two stars was finally announced for Double or Nothing. The former WWE Champion cut a promo about how he would bring the fight to The Anxious Millennial Cowboy until the 'wheels fell off.'

With Punk finally facing Page, it will be interesting to see how the build-up to the match goes. It also remains to be seen if any of those two will turn heel eventually.

Who do you think will win between Punk and Page at Double or Nothing? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha