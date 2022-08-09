"F*king Dogs*t" - Rising AEW star slams highly controversial angle involving WWE superstar Cody Rhodes

AEW star Anthony Ogogo has given his brutal thoughts on the angle he was involved in with Cody Rhodes in 2021, with the Englishman being very vocal about how terrible the weigh-in between the two men was.

The feud between Rhodes and Ogogo was one of the most polarizing feuds in AEW history, with the former boxer being positioned as a future top star in the company.

However, things didn't go according to plan, as the feud revolved around patriotism when it didn't need to be, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of everyone involved.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" show, it's safe to say that Anthony Ogogo was not happy with how the whole thing went down as he used all of his favorite four letter words to describe the weigh-in.

“F*cking dogsh*t mate, f*cking dogsh*t! So Cody said to me that we were going to do a weigh-in. I’m like ‘Cool, so what’s going to happen?’ And Cody is brilliant, he is brilliant at what he does and he has got a great mind for it, he is a really good coach, great promo coach.--I’m like ‘Cool, who is getting knocked out? What are we going to do.’ [Cody responds] ‘It’s a weigh-in, we are not going to touch.’ I’m like oh, I have watched enough wrestling to know that that’s a bit drab, a bit of sh*t." (H/T Insight).

Ogogo also recalled not being on good terms with Paul Wight, who conducted the weigh-in, as the Englishman called him his absolute favorite four-letter word that begins with the letter C.

"I get my phone and my friend texted me, he said ‘I can’t believe you called Big Show a c*nt.’ I went [makes confused face] did I? When I go out there and the red light goes on I am in the zone and what I do is real. That is my favorite word and I say it all the time, but even I wouldn’t have said that. I do get lost in the moment, because it becomes real to me." (H/T Insight).

Cody Rhodes took his father's nickname during this extremely controversial angle

Sometimes, there is a time and a place for everything, and sometimes people don't know where that time and place is. This is exactly what happened to Cody Rhodes during his feud with Anthony Ogogo

During the May 13th 2021 edition of Dynamite, Cody cut a very controversial promo designed to make everyone feel patriotic, but instead it made people feel strange.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Cody Rhodes says for one night, at Double or Nothing, it'll be "The American Dream" Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo Cody Rhodes says for one night, at Double or Nothing, it'll be "The American Dream" Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Rhodes even decided to use his father's nickname of the "American Dream" for the match. However, given the racial and political tension happening in real-time outside of wrestling, it left everyone involved feeling a bit uncomfortable.

