AEW star slams Ricochet before Dynasty 2025: "He's been too focused on trolling" (Exclusive)

AEW star Ricochet has developed an interesting character since turning heel in All Elite Wrestling. The former United States Champion's opponent at AEW Dynasty, Mike Bailey, recently sent a message to The One and Only.

Mike Bailey has been involved in a heated feud with Ricochet and Kenny Omega since arriving in the promotion. While Mike maintains his respect for Kenny Omega, he did not hold back from bashing Ricochet before their three-way clash at AEW Dynasty.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Speedball Mike Bailey spoke about how he admires Kenny Omega. However, he will not hesitate in defeating him for the International Title at Dynasty.

"I mean, I said what I had to say to Kenny on Dynamite. I respect him, I admire him, I've talked about him and his career at length in this interview and that's all genuine, but I'll do what I have to do to become International Champion. I don't want to become international champion just for me. I want to become International Champion for pro wrestlers all around the world. "

Mike Bailey also praised Ricochet and called him one of the most influential stars of this generation. However, the former TNA star claimed that The One and Only hasn't found success in All Elite Wrestling due to his focus on trolling rather than winning gold.

"And Ricochet, I think, is incredibly talented, one of the most influential high flyers of our generation, but I think that his lack of success in AEW, the reason he isn't a champion, is because he's been too focused on trolling and not focused enough on winning, so I mean the best thing I can say is just get out of the way at Dynasty, and if he stays out of my way and I can get my foot across the head of Kenny Omega, I will become International Champion." [5:20-6:18]

Speedball Mike Bailey praises AEW International Champion Kenny Omega

Despite challenging him for the International Championship at the upcoming Dynasty PPV, Mike Bailey has heaped praise on The Cleaner. In the same interview, the former TNA star spoke about Omega breaking away from Canada to become a major player in professional wrestling by moving to Japan. He called Omega's career 'incredible'.

"I think Kenny Omega, what he's done with pro wrestling and coming out of Canada and not going directly through the United States but instead through Japan and then coming back to AEW, I think his career as a Canadian is really one of the most incredible. [3:58 - 4:13]

The fans will have to wait and see if Mike Bailey is able to defeat Kenny Omega and Ricochet to become the International Champion at Dynasty.

Catch AEW Dynasty live on pay-per-view or HBO Max on April 6, 2025.

