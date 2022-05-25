"Shed some tears" - AEW star Sonny Kiss reacts to a heartbreaking message over her long TV absence

Sonny Kiss recently responded to a fan reminding her of her AEW TV absence with a heartbreaking message on social media.

Kiss's last televised appearance on AEW was in the October 21, 2020, edition of Dynamite when she lost to Kenny Omega in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. She has since wrestled primarily on Dark and Dark: Elevation, the company's YouTube-exclusive shows.

Taking to Twitter, a fan recently posted a clip of Kiss's speech at the inaugural rally of Double or Nothing 2019, adding that it's been 580 days since the latter wrestled on national TV.

The Concrete Rose responded by tweeting a heartbreaking and optimistic message, believing that she will have a televised match soon.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say this reminder made me shed some tears, but I’m trusting the process. I still believe AEW IS for everyone! One day my time will come again, but right now, I’m just trying to do my best and enjoy the ride," Kiss tweeted.

After her DoN 2019 inaugural rally speech, Kiss competed at the 21-man Casino Battle Royale but was eliminated by ECW legend Tommy Dreamer.

Sonny Kiss recently racked victories in her latest matches in AEW

Recently on Dark, Sonny Kiss faced Carlie Bravo, with the former setting the tone of the match earlier. The latter countered by attacking Kiss repeatedly in the corner while talking trash.

After a dive outside Bravo, The Concrete Rose hit him with Starship Pain to win the match.

Then on the following Dark: Elevation, Kiss squared off against Peter Avalon, with Ryan Nemeth in his corner. After a back-and-forth affair, The Concrete Rose pinned her opponent with a roll-up, despite Nemeth's interference.

As fans pointed out, it's been nearly two years since Kiss last appeared on television. With her recent victories and assuring tweets, fans will have to wait and see if The Concrete Rose gets airtime on either Dynamite or Rampage.

