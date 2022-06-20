Create
AEW star spotted backstage with former TNA President Dixie Carter at IMPACT Slammiversary

Dixie Carter was the president of TNA from 2003 until 2016
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified Jun 20, 2022 07:54 PM IST

AEW's Rebel was recently spotted with former TNA President Dixie Carter during IMPACT Wrestling's recent Slammiversary show.

TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling) was initially founded by wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett, alongside his brother Jerry and fellow wrestler Bob Ryder. The trio appointed Carter as the president of TNA, who bought majority share of the promotion in 2012. Carter remained a minority owner until her departure in 2016.

Rebel attended IMPACT's yearly Slammiversary pay-per-view and shared a photo of herself with the 57-year-old.

"Happy 20th anniversary 🥂@ IMPACTWRESTLING #Slammiversary," - Rebel tweeted.
While some fans and former TNA wrestlers have come forward to criticize Carter, she undoubtedly laid the foundation for many more women in wrestling. It will be interesting to see if she returns for an on-screen role in the future.

Before attending the event, Rebel spent the day with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

While IMPACT's Slammiversary took place in Nashville, Tennessee, the star spent the Friday before the event in Chicago. Rebel, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter took a boat ride to the Chicago Skyline Stadium via SailGP.

"D̶r̶.̶ Captain Britt Baker D.M.D is in the house! It was awesome to welcome @AEW's @RealBrittBaker, @jmehytr & @RebelTanea to the Chicago Skyline Stadium ahead of this weekend's action!
The stars likely spent time plotting their next move at Dynamite. With Toni Storm besting Baker, the trio could be set back from capturing gold on the company's programming. Storm could be in for a rude awakening this Wednesday, as Dr. "Captain" Britt Baker seems far from done.

