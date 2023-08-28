AEW star sticks skewers into Jon Moxley's skull at All In 2023

AEW All In 2023 is one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time, with a jam-packed stadium witnessing history, and Jon Moxley set out to create a memorable moment as his skull was embedded with skewers by Penta El Zero Miedo.

The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta teamed up with Santana and Ortiz to take on the Best Friends and Lucha Brothers in a Stadium Stampede match.

The match was expected to be a wild affair and was living up to its billing. Former All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo took the violence up a notch as he took a fistful of skewers before driving them into the former Shield member's skull.

The former AEW World Champion bled immediately with the skewers sticking out of his head. This was a callback to a similar spot he did a few months back, attracting much attention on social media.

Orange Cassidy won the match for his team after hitting an Orange Punch on Claudio Castagnoli with his arm wrapped with duct tape and broken glass stuck to it.