"Alright, let me try this out" - AEW star Sting opens up about what got him back to wrestling 

AEW star Sting has shared some details on what reignited his interest in wrestling again, especially in his 60s.

The Icon returned to TNT programming after 19 years when he debuted in AEW on December 2, 2020. Since then, he has been accompanying Darby Allin and doing dangerous bumps despite being 63.

At the recently-concluded Forbidden Door, he jumped from the top of a tunnel onto The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo, further showing his impressive endurance.

In an interview with The Schmo, the legend was asked about what brought him back to pro wrestling. Sting stated it was his sheer passion for the business and a phone call from AEW President Tony Khan:

"Love of [the] game and a phone call. You have to have love of [the] game, of course, but Tony Khan called me and asked me if I wanted to come back and play for a little while longer and I said, 'Alright, let me try this out,' and here I am." [H/T Fightful]

Yesterday, The Icon teamed up with Darby and Shingo Takagi to defeat the aforementioned Bullet Club trio. The two babyfaces were supposed to face reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish), but the heel duo was injured, thus replacing them with the Bucks.

Sting appreciates current wrestlers who respect the veterans

During the same interview, The Icon was grateful that the current generation of wrestlers respected veterans like him.

"Of course, this is wrestling, it's going to be reminiscent of those old days for sure, but it is completely different and new, a whole new generation of wrestlers. I could be dad to more than half the guys here, maybe even granddad. I'm grateful that they have the level of respect that they have for their elders and somebody like me who is trying to come back and play in the game a little while longer," Sting added. [H/T Fightful]

Sting and Darby were embroiled in a rivalry with the injured reDRagon. It will be interesting to see what the heels have in store for the babyfaces when they return from their injuries.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far